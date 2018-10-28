Menu
California Democrats Push Gun Control After Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Democratic congressional candidate Harley Rouda is trying to win in Huntington Beach, which for 30 years has been held by Republicans
AFP Robyn Beck

Would-be Congressional Democrats in California are pushing more gun control following Saturday’s shooting in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue.

Breitbart News reported that Robert Bowers allegedly shot and killed 11 people at the synagogue. He also wounded four police officers.

Harley Rouda, who is running for CA-48, responded to the crime by tweeting:

Gil Cisneros, who is running for CA-39, tweeted:

And Katie Hill, the gun control candidate for CA-25, tweeted:

Neither Rouda, Cisneros, or Hill elaborated on what gun controls that want to pass in the wake of the Pittsburgh attack, but the Democrat Party’s go-to gun control–universal background checks–would have been impotent to hinder, much less prevent, the attack. That is because Bowers has a “license to carry a firearm,” according to CNN. An extensive background check is involved in the issuance of a carry permit, which means Bowers would have been able to acquire guns via a background check with no problem.

