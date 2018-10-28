Caravan: El Salvadorans Headed to U.S. with Ineligible Asylum Claims

El Salvadorans with the caravan, the Associated Press admits, are traveling through Mexico to the U.S. to escape gangs, crime, and poverty — none of which are eligible asylum claims:

Many rely on remittances from family members abroad. Salvadorans in the United States sent $5 billion back home last year , amounting to nearly 16 percent of gross domestic product. [Emphasis added]

The International Organization for Migration says most Salvadorans migrate for economic reasons . Per capita income is $324 a month and nearly one in three Salvadorans lives in poverty, according to the World Bank, defined as less than $5.50 a day. [Emphasis added]

A quarter of young Salvadorans who flee do so because they are threatened with or fear violence . Young women are pressured to be “girlfriends” of gang members and face rape or murder if they refuse, while young men are pressured to join the gangs or risk death if they don’t. Two out of three Salvadorans never attend high school . [Emphasis added]

Thanks to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former President Obama’s loosening of “credible fear” claims have been tightened to exclude foreign nationals fleeing gang violence, crime and domestic abuse.

Allowing such claims by foreign nationals would give the entire population of Central America — about 32 million people — the right to migrate to the U.S. as the region is rife with gang violence and crime.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, migrants with the caravan have repeatedly admitted that they are traveling to the U.S. to seek jobs, re-enter the U.S. as previously deported illegal aliens, and flee crime. None of these cases are eligible asylum claims.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week that will halt the caravan entering the U.S. on the legal grounds of national security.