Law Enforcement: Synagogue Attacker ‘Legally Owned His Guns’

A law enforcement official says Tree of Life Synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers “legally owned his guns.”
On Saturday CNN reported that Bowers had a “license to carry a firearm.” Breitbart News reported that acquiring a carry permit requires a background check, which would mean Bowers would be able to legally purchase firearms.
On Sunday a law enforcement official told the Associated Press that Bowers “legally owned his guns.” This means he was not a prohibited possessor and would have no problem passing a point-of-sale background check for a firearm purchase.
Background checks are a go-to gun control for the Democrat Party and its surrogates, even though such checks are already a demonstrable failure. The checks look backward, at a would-be gun purchaser’s history. If the would-be purchaser has no criminal history then there is nothing to prevent the sale. For this reason, latent criminals–individuals who desire to evil but yet to commit to a crime–have no trouble acquiring guns for their crime via background checks.
Here is a partial list of high profile public attackers who acquired their guns via background checks:
- Parkland high school attacker (February 14, 2018)
- Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)
- Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)
- the Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017))
- Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)
- the UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016))
- the San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)
- the Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)
- the Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)
- Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)
- the Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)
- the Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)
- the alleged Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)
- the Muhammad Carton Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)
- the Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)
- the Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)
- the Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)
- the Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)
- the D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)
- the Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)
- Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)
- the Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)
- the Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007), and many others.
The list of attackers who acquired their guns via background checks demonstrates the futility of looking at such checks as a way to stop violent attackers.
