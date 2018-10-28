Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto (D) reacted to the Saturday synagogue attack by stressing his belief that armed security is the wrong answer to attacks on vulnerable places of worship.

He also used the occasion to stress his stance against having good guys with guns in schools to protect teachers and students.

During a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press, Peduto said, “I don’t think that the answer to this problem is solved by having our synagogues, mosques and churches filled with armed guards or our schools filled with armed guards.”

Peduto made his comments in reaction to President Trump’s statement that the attack on Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue could have ended differently if armed security had been present. Trump said, “If they had protection inside, the result would have been far better. This is a dispute that will always exist, I suspect, but if they had protection inside the synagogue maybe it could have been a very…different situation.”

Peduto explicitly cited his disagreement Trump’s position and shifted the conversation to the Michael Bloomberg-founded gun control Mayors Against Illegal Guns.

The synagogue attacker did not use illegal guns.

