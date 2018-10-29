Gun control activist David Hogg mocked President Trump’s call for armed security in places of worship the day after a man stormed a security-free Pittsburgh synagogue and killed 11 congregants.

Trump reacted to the attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue by lamenting the absence of armed security. He said, “If they had protection inside, the result would have been far better. This is a dispute that will always exist, I suspect, but if they had protection inside the synagogue maybe it could have been a very…different situation.”

He noted that the lack of security allowed the attacker “to do things, unfortunately, that he shouldn’t have been able to do.”

Hogg chose not to deal head-on with Trump’s assertion that the ability for someone to shoot back could have completely altered the outcome of the attack. Rather, he mocked the idea of a “good guy with a gun” altogether, suggesting it is just part of a larger effort to sell more guns.

"When they say 'the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,' what they're trying to do is sell you two guns" – @davidhogg111 pic.twitter.com/zivAFjTk7T — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) October 29, 2018

Ironically, Hogg gained national attention as a gun control proponent when his school, gun-free Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was attacked on February 14, 2018. The attacker struck Building 12 on campus and there was no one inside the building who could shoot back.

Moreover, the one armed deputy outside the building–former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson–stood outside the building rather than entering to confront the attacker.

As with the Tree of Life Synagogue attack, the attack on the Parkland high school could have completely different if the attacker had been met by a good guy or good woman with a gun.

