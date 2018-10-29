President Donald Trump congratulated Jair Bolsonaro on Monday, the newly elected conservative president of Brazil, and recognized his historic victory.

“We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else!” Trump said. “Excellent call, wished him congrats!”

Bolsonaro won his election on Sunday with more than 55 percent of the vote, defeating his socialist opponent Fernando Haddad.

He ran a right-wing populist campaign, promising to root out corruption in the government and vowing to be tough on crime.

Bolsonaro also acknowledged his conversation with President Trump.

“We just received a call a bit ago from the President of the US, Donald Trump who congratulated us for this historic election!” he wrote. “We express the desire to bring these two great nations closer and will advance on the path to freedom and prosperity!”

