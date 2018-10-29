Donald Trump Warns Caravan Migrants: ‘Our Military Is Waiting for You’

President Donald Trump issued another warning on Monday to migrants in the caravan traveling through Mexico, telling them they would not be allowed into the United States.

“This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!” Trump warned on Twitter.

Trump commented after the Pentagon revealed that up to 5,000 active duty troops would be deployed to the Southern border to stop the caravan, now estimated to include 7,000 people from various South American countries.

“Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border,” Trump wrote.

He urged the migrants in the caravan to return to their home countries and apply for legal entry into the United States.

“Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process,” he wrote: