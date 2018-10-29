An undercover video released by Project Veritas shows Democrat Kyrsten Sinema’s campaign manager listing all the gun controls Sinema supports.

The campaign manager, Michelle Davidson, made clear that Kyrsten Sinema’s approach is to avoid talking about her gun control positions until the election is over.

Davidson said:

We can’t be talking about an assault weapon ban. We can’t, right? … The conversation that she can lead is how do we get to a place where we can, background checks, right? Can we fix that system? … We’ve got to fix the gun show loophole, we have to fix the background check system. We’ve got to make it harder for people who have been convicted of domestic violence and other violent crimes to get guns — I mean those are the conversations we can have.

NEW: Our undercover investigation exposing Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona is a familiar story, a democrat trying to sound like a moderate in a red state. (FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/zzxQvPU8EM ) pic.twitter.com/LSUA4VRJTJ — PVeritas Action (@PVeritas_Action) October 30, 2018

On October 18, Breitbart News reported that we had contacted Sinema’s offices many times, only to have her staff refuse to speak about her position on gun control. We were told to email her communications director, Nick Zeller, which we did numerous times to no avail.

In the emails, we asked Zeller if Sinema still wants to require a license for all gun owners — On The Issues reports that she expressed support for “gun licenses” in 2006 — and we also asked if she supported an “assault weapons” ban. Zeller did not respond.

We also asked if she still wanted to expand background checks, as she was one of 194 Democrats who cosponsored background check gun control in 2017. Zeller did not answer that question either. But Davidson, Sinema’s campaign manager, unwittingly answered the question in a Project Veritas undercover video.

Davidson indicates Kyrsten Sinema will not only lead the conversation on background checks but on new regulations for gun shows and new prohibitions for gun possession.

On October 25, 2018, Breitbart News reported that the Arizona State Troopers Association withdrew their support of pro-gun control Sinema.

