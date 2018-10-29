Police Looking for Man Accused of Ejaculating onto Woman on Subway

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a man accused of ejaculating onto a woman while riding the subway in Manhattan this month.

The NYPD said Monday the incident took place on October 1 at 8 a.m. on a D train heading southbound:

WANTED: Hispanic male approx. 25-years-old with black hair & brown eyes for sex abuse on October 1 at 8:00 am while on a southbound “D” train at W 59 St & Columbus Circle in #Manhattan. If you can ID or have any information on this individual call at #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/rImgC7eIOO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 29, 2018

Authorities report that the unknown suspect boarded the train at the Columbus Circle/West 59th Street subway station and stood behind the 27-year-old victim at the rear of the subway car.

Once the train stopped at Rockefeller Center station, the victim noticed the man had ejaculated on her buttocks and backpack, according to police.

The NYPD recently released a photo of the suspect, whom authorities say is a 25-year-old Hispanic male weighing about 190 pounds. Police say he was last seen dressed in a black T-shirt and pants.

Police are asking those with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit the website www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or send a text message to 274637 (CRIMES).