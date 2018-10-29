Poll: Trump Hits Record High Approval Rating with Black Voters Amid BLEXIT Launch

President Donald Trump’s approval rating among black voters is at a record high, according to the Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll released October 29 shows 40 percent of the black voters that were surveyed say they approve of President Trump’s job performance, while 58 percent disapprove.

Trump’s record high approval among black voters comes just days after Candace Owens introduced BLEXIT, “the black exit from the Democrat Party.”

Trump Approval Today Back at 50% Black Voter Approval at Record High.https://t.co/mazBCW77nY pic.twitter.com/gQiNHhJmhX — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 29, 2018

After the introduction of the BLEXIT movement, several black voters began sharing their unpleasant experiences with the Democratic Party.

“The BLEXIT movement will spend 2019 holding rallies in every major city in America the Democrats have destroyed,” Owens said as she introduced the movement, for which the artwork was designed by rap superstar and fashion mogul Kanye West, Breitbart News exclusively reported.

Last week, Owens rallied young black conservatives and black voters in front of the White House in Washington DC saying, “Black people do not have to be Democrats.”

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll released on Monday also showed that 50 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of the president’s job performance, while 49 percent disapprove.

In August, the same Rasmussen’s Daily Presidential Tracking Poll put Trump’s approval rating among black voters at 36 percent. It was just 19 percent on the same day a year earlier.

At this point in President Obama’s first term in 2010, he received a 44 percent approval rating among likely U.S. voters.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.