Terry McAuliffe: Hillary Clinton ‘Is Never Going to Be on a Ballot Again’

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who served as a longtime fundraiser for former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, confidently said Monday on MSNBC that Clinton will never run for elected office again.

McAuliffe tampered down the speculation about Clinton launching another presidential bid on Monday after Clinton declared at an event in New York City Friday that she would “like to be president.”

“It’s hard for Hillary. She got three million more votes than Donald Trump did in the last presidential election. But I feel confident in saying I think Hillary is never going to be on the ballot again, I think she is done running for elected office,” McAuliffe said. “She’s going to be out helping candidates. But I feel very confident in saying she’s not going to run for president.”

Hillary Clinton is not the only Clinton raising speculation about future runs for office.

Her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, raised some eyebrows on Wednesday about her political future when she divulged in an interview she would not rule out running for office, but would only do so “if someone were to step down and retire.”