United Nations: Trump Must Allow Caravan Migrants into America

International officials with the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency say President Trump must allow a caravan of Central Americans into the United States to seek asylum.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, migrants with an at least 7,000-strong caravan have repeatedly admitted that they are traveling to the U.S. to seek jobs, re-enter the U.S. as previously deported illegal aliens, and flee crime. One previously deported illegal alien with the caravan even admitted that he was convicted of attempted murder in the U.S. None of these cases are eligible asylum claims.

The UN Refugee Agency, though, is commanding Trump to accept the caravan of refugees, which some estimates now put at 10,000-strong. In an interview with Voice of America, a spokesman for the UN Refugee Agency said:

Our position globally is that the individuals who are fleeing persecution and violence need to be given access to territory and protection including refugee status and determination procedure. And, if the people who are fleeing persecution and violence enter Mexico, they need to be provided access to the Mexican asylum system and those entering the United States need to be provided access to the American asylum system. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News reported, the UN Refugee Agency is aiding the caravan of migrants, putting 45 UN workers on the ground with the group of Central Americans.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week that will halt the caravan entering the U.S. on the legal grounds of national security.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.

Since 2000, more than 1.5 million foreign refugees have been resettled across the U.S. — outpacing the population of Philadelphia. Also, there have been more than 4.1 million legal immigrants admitted to the U.S. from refugee-producing countries since 2000.