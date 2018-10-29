A previously deported illegal alien who was convicted of attempted murder in the United States is just one of the at least 7,000 migrants traveling to the U.S. in a caravan.

In a candid interview with Fox News, a migrant with the caravan identified as “Jose” admitted that he has already been deported from the U.S. for being convicted for felony attempted murder.

“He says he wants to apply for a pardon for the felony he committed,” a volunteer translator said.

When asked to explain the details of the previously deported illegal alien’s criminal conviction, the translator said “A third-degree felony … attempt of murder.”

One migrant caravan member admits he's been deported and convicted of attempted murder in the U.S. – he's planning to reenter and request a pardon for his felony | @GriffJenkins pic.twitter.com/n8jFhKV0Sf — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 28, 2018

As Breitbart News has chronicled, though the establishment media has repeatedly claimed that the caravan is seeking to enter the U.S. to seek asylum, the Central American migrants have continuously admitted they are not seeking asylum.

Instead, the migrants are looking for jobs, crime-free communities, and many are previously deported illegal aliens who are looking to go back to their former, illegal life in the U.S. None of these cases is eligible asylum claims.

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week that will halt the caravan entering the U.S. on the legal grounds of national security.