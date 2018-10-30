President Donald Trump responded Monday to Hillary Clinton’s most recent suggestion that she might run for president again.

The president commented on the potential 2020 field during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“So far I like them all,” Trump said, referring to potential rivals in 2020. Ingraham noted that Hillary Clinton recently signaled interest in running for president again.

“I like her too, I’d be very happy with Hillary … You know it could happen, but I don’t see it right now,” he said.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 with an Electoral College tally of 304 – 227.

“Hillary was a lousy candidate and I did a very good job,” Trump said. “She didn’t go to Wisconsin, she didn’t go to Michigan enough; she didn’t do what she had to do to win.”