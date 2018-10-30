With the midterm elections fast approaching Michael Bloomberg is spending $30 million on TV ads alone for Congressional gun controllers.

The ad campaign is meant to benefit gun-control candidates in swing districts between now and the November 6 elections.

The Hill reports that Bloomberg is spending the money through his Independence USA PAC.

On October 23, Breitbart News reported that Bloomberg was spending millions on an ad campaign for gun-controller Katie Hill (D-CA-25).

Bloomberg’s overall commitment is to spend $100 million this election cycle to see gun controllers take control of the House. On October 10, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Bloomberg is only one of many liberal billionaires trying to spend enough to flip the House.

Billionaire Tom Steyer is spending even more than Bloomberg–Steyer is spending $110 million for gun control candidates–bring the total from those alone to $210 million. Donald Sussman, James Simons, and Reid Hoffman, are also giving to Democrats in hopes of securing a different Congress.

