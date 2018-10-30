Planned Parenthood Encourages Birth … for Illegal Aliens

Planned Parenthood – an organization that advocates for abortions of unborn American babies up until the day of birth – apparently is encouraging births for illegal aliens.

On Tuesday, the abortion giant said President Donald Trump’s plan for an executive order to eliminate birthright citizenship is “despicable, egregious, unconstitutional.”

Despicable, egregious, unconstitutional. Eliminating #birthrightcitizenship would be incredibly harmful & is part of this administration’s radical, hateful agenda to stoke fear in our communities and contribute to many people’s already very real fear of deportation. https://t.co/r3SUnkNVBm — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 30, 2018

The irony of the situation was not lost on many Twitter users:

Planned Parenthood arguing FOR "Birthrights"? Let me check the irony meter… pic.twitter.com/mRWdg5F4gk — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) October 30, 2018

What would you know about birthrights? — Snarky GOP (@SnarkyGOP) October 30, 2018

Seriously. Is this a parody account? Eliminating birthright citizenship (which you clearly don't understand even the basics of) complaint by a group that ELIMINATES BIRTH. What's your stance on dismembering those trying to emigrate from the womb? Open borders then? No? — 🇺🇲Corporal Rink Rat🏒⚡🎮🍺☠️ (@LaVidaLightning) October 30, 2018

Twitchy highlighted some other interesting tweets in response to Planned Parenthood’s sudden interest in birth.

“So, you oppose aborting birthright citizenship?” asked conservative radio host Dana Loesch:

So you oppose aborting birthright citizenship? https://t.co/MkExPW2hAo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 30, 2018

So much Irony in one tweet — Covfefe FFFFF Motard (@Datoneer) October 30, 2018

Lol…planned parenthood virtue signaling again while murdering and promoting the murder of living babies. How cute *sarcasm* — samuel nottelling (@samjustsam) October 30, 2018

Yeah it’s hard to get new voters if all your voters are having abortions. #Oops — Kent (@El_Vaquero36) October 30, 2018

“Birth right opinions by those that prevent birth,” posted Kane Facts. “What an oxymoron!”:

Birth right opinions by those that prevent birth.

What an oxymoron! — Kane Facts (@KaneFacts) October 30, 2018

I swear this has to be a parody account. 😂‍♂️ — Dirk J All Day (@DJD_Allday) October 30, 2018

During an interview with Axios Tuesday, Trump revealed he is planning to end the birthright citizenship policy – which awards the children of illegal aliens with United States citizenship – by executive order.

“It was always told to me that you needed a Constitutional amendment–guess what? You don’t,” Trump said, adding:

Number one, you don’t need that. Number two, you can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can do it with just an executive order. Now, how ridiculous–we are the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits? It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous–and it has to end.

Breitbart News reported:

Revoking birthright citizenship would have immediate and far-reaching consequences. It would mean the children of illegal aliens, even if born in the United States, would not be bestowed U.S. citizenship upon birth. It would also likely deter the practice of foreigners having “anchor babies,” where they aim to give birth to children on U.S. soil so as to obtain U.S. citizenship for their children at birth.

“According to a recent Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report, the total anchor-baby population now exceeds the annual number of U.S. citizen births from American citizens,” the report continued.