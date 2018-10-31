Mayor Bill de Blasio Forgets to Honor NYC Terror Attack Victims at Memorial

Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had to apologize to the loved ones of victims killed in a terror attack near New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood in 2017 because he forgot to pay homage to the victims of the attack.

Survivors of the attack and relatives of those killed attended the ceremony, but Bill de Blasio failed to mention the victims by name or give any information about who they were. Instead, the mayor thanked first responders without mentioning anything about those who lost their lives.

When the 15-minute ceremony concluded, de Blasio shook hands with the victims’ families before rushing to the podium. Once at the podium, de Blasio said someone called him out on his failure to honor the victims.

“I apologize. This should have been part of the gathering to read the names of the eight that we lost,” de Blasio told the crowd. “So I want to right that wrong with apologies and do that now and ask everyone to bow their heads as we remember each of them.”

The ceremony marked one year since terrorism suspect Sayfullo Saipov allegedly mowed down several pedestrians traveling on a bike path in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. Eight people died and dozens of others were injured in the incident which law enforcement officials have called “an act of terror.”

De Blasio has a history of snubbing family members and law enforcement in times of tragedy. In 2014, de Blasio showed up two hours late to a memorial service for slain NYPD officer Rafael Ramos.

In that same year, the Democrat mayor’s tardiness also caused him to miss the moment of silence at a ceremony in Queens honoring the 267 people killed in the American Airlines Flight 587 crash in November 2001.