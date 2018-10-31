The pro-mass immigration, GOP megadonor, billionaire Koch brothers are opposing President Trump’s plan to executively end birthright citizenship, which rewards the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens.

On Tuesday, President Trump announced that he is readying an executive order to end birthright citizenship in the U.S. The unilateral move would carry the country into the future on the issue, putting the nation more in line with similar Western countries. Currently, the U.S. and Canada are the only developed nations in the world that offer unrestricted birthright citizenship.

The children of illegal aliens are commonly known as “anchor babies,” as they anchor their illegal alien and noncitizen parents in the U.S. There are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the country, a population that exceeds the total number of annual American births.

After Trump suggested his plan to end birthright citizenship, the Koch brothers-funded LIBRE Initiative organization released a statement, calling the anchor baby policy part of the country’s “principles.”

“The president has stated his intention to use executive action to try to end birthright citizenship in this country – a proposal he first endorsed as a candidate in 2015,” LIBRE Initiative President Daniel Garza said in a statement.

“Then and now, we declare our opposition to this idea that goes against our principles. Our immigration laws should be updated based on the most thoughtful ideas,” Garza said. “We remain ready to work with anyone who is willing to work seriously toward this important goal.”

The statement from the Koch brothers’ organizational network is just the latest attempt for the economic libertarian billionaires to oppose Trump’s “America First” agenda.

The Koch organization, weeks ago, announced that they would oppose Trump’s initiative to save American taxpayers money by stopping welfare-dependent legal immigrants from permanently resettling in the U.S.

Billionaire Koch Brothers: Trump is ‘Wrong,’ It’s ‘Morally Right’ to Import Foreign Welfare Dependentshttps://t.co/EcUhAl5RDD — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) October 14, 2018