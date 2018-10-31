Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) says AR-15s are “weapons of mass destruction” that must be banned.

Abrams said she is not “anti-gun,” then listed numerous gun controls, including an all-out ban on commonly owned semiautomatic firearms.

She was a guest on The View, and host Meghan McCain noted, “You have been endorsed by Everytown, which is an anti-gun organization–Michael Bloomberg’s anti-gun group as well. You say you’re proud of your F rating from the NRA. Michael Bloomberg and others like him support taking the AR-15–which is the most popular rifle in America–away from people. Do you, like Everytown, support banning the AR-15?”

Abrams responded by quickly claiming she is not “anti-gun,” then laying out many of the gun controls she wants to put in place: “I believe in a background check. I believe in a three-day waiting period. I believe that those who commit domestic violence and stalking should not have access to weapons.”

She then described AR-15s as “weapons of mass destruction” and made clear her position that they should be banned from civilian ownership:



McCain then asked if Abrams would be rounding up AR-15s–literally taking them away from Georgians–if she were able to secure a ban.

Abrams demurred, instead suggesting that “there has to be a conversation of how it’s accomplished.”

After outlining numerous gun controls she supports and calling for an AR-15 ban, Abrams said, “I support the Second Amendment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.