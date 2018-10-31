President Donald Trump shared an old clip of former Democrat Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Wednesday to bolster his claim of ending birthright citizenship.

“Harry Reid, when he was sane, agreed with us on Birthright Citizenship!” Donald Trump noted on Twitter.

Harry Reid, when he was sane, agreed with us on Birthright Citizenship! pic.twitter.com/ypiE1QWKag — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

Breitbart News highlighted the clip in a Tuesday article.

The president recalled the clip after suggesting he could end birthright citizenship with an executive order.

“Harry Reid was right in 1993, before he and the Democrats went insane and started with the Open Borders (which brings massive Crime) ‘stuff,'” Trump wrote. “Don’t forget the nasty term Anchor Babies. I will keep our Country safe.”

Reid responded to Trump on Wednesday in a statement acknowledging that his proposal of the “awful” bill was a “mistake” after his wife lectured him about it.

Despite complaints from his critics about the constitutionality of Trump’s proposed order, the president appeared confident that the issue would soon be decided by the Supreme Court.

“This case will be settled by the United States Supreme Court!” he wrote.