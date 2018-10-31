Donald Trump Vows to Stop Migrant Caravan: ‘Our Border Is Sacred’

President Donald Trump highlighted Wednesday the violence in the migrant caravan traveling to the southern border of the United States.

“The Caravans are made up of some very tough fighters and people,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Migrant Caravan of over 4000 migrants from South America continues to travel north, refusing asylum in Mexico in hopes of requesting asylum in the United States.

Trump alluded to reports that some in the caravan exchanged gunfire with police agents in Mexico.

“Mexican soldiers hurt, were unable, or unwilling to stop Caravan,” Trump wrote.

The president promised that he would mobilize additional troops to prevent the group from crossing into the United States.

“We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S.,” he wrote. “Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND!”

