Joe Donnelly (D-IN) Insults Minority Staffers During Final Senate Debate

Incumbent Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN) wants voters to know that racial minorities can still do a great job, even though they are racial minorities.

During Tuesday night’s crucial and final debate in what is shaping up as a much tighter Indiana senate race than anyone expected, the Democrat bragged about the racial diversity of some of his top senate and campaign staffers, but appeared to be surprised that their ethnicity did not hold them back from doing a great job.

“Our state director is Indian-American, but he does an amazing job,” Donnelly explained.

“Our director of all constituent services, she’s African-American, but she does an even more incredible job than you could ever imagine,” Donnelly added.

It is the word “but” that caught everyone’s attention — well, except for a national media that would already be using this gaffe to crucify Donnelly’s challenger, Republican Mike Braun, had he said anything close to the same.

In fact, with less than a week to go, and because Braun is creeping into the lead,, had the Republican said it, just as they did with Todd Akin’s dumb comment about rape in 2012, the national media would be crucifying the entire Republican Party senseless with it — forcing every GOP-er to answer for it as a means to damage the GOP nationally.

As of now, though, it looks as though the establishment media are in full cover up mode.

