A partial transcript is as follows:

COLBERT: You’re sort of wearing purple tonight. Is that an inclusive message that you are sending out there? America is neither red or blue?

PELOSI: Could be. It’s about unifying our country. I think it is a time to heal.

COLBERT: There’s been a lot of talk about lowering the temperature of political discourse. Have you seen evidence of that?

PELOSI: Well, I think when we win, you will see evidence of that. Because when we do win, we will have, as we open the new Congress, we will honor the vows of our founders. E Pluribus Unum.

COLBERT: I like that. I hope that would be the case.

PELOSI: We couldn’t imagine how many we would be or different we would be from each other, but they did know we have to strive for oneness. “It’s okay to disagree in the marketplace of ideas. That’s exciting. But it is also important to find solutions that unify and not divide. And that’s what makes a big difference between Democrats and what’s in the White House now.”