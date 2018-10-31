Top Planned Parenthood Contributions to House and Senate Races

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund – the political lobbying arm affiliated with the national abortion chain – contributed $426,480 to federal candidates, all of them Democrats, during the 2018 election cycle.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, as of October 26, Planned Parenthood contributed to the campaigns of 143 Democrats running in House races and 25 Democrats running for a Senate seat.

Montana Sen. Jon Tester is the recipient of $7,500, the highest amount Planned Parenthood has donated to the campaign of a U.S. Senate candidate. Tester is running against Republican Matt Rosendale.

Democrat Jacky Rosen scored $7,499 from the abortion giant for her campaign against GOP Nevada Sen. Dean Heller.

For her campaign to fill the seat of retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, Krysten Sinema received $7,000 from the political action group affiliated with taxpayer-funded Planned Parenthood.

Nine incumbent Democrat senators were the recipients of donations in the $5,000 range from Planned Parenthood: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, $5,034; California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, $5,000; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, $5,000; Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, $5,000; New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, $5,000; Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, $5,000; Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, $5,000; Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, $5,000; and Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, $4,999.

The top recipient of a Planned Parenthood contribution for a House race is Democrat Katie Hill, who nailed a donation in the amount of $8,999. Hill is seeking to unseat Republican California Rep. Steve Knight.

Nevada Democrat Susie Lee received $8,000 from the abortion business for her House campaign against Nevada businessman Danny Tarkanian.

In New Jersey, Democrat Andy Kim scored $7,000 from the organization for his race against incumbent GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur.

Though Jon Ossoff announced in February he would not be running for Congress during the 2018 election season, he received $6,509 from Planned Parenthood, according to the data.

Similarly, Connecticut Democrat Rep. Elizabeth Esty announced in April she would not be seeking re-election in the wake of criticism she mishandled abuse allegations against her chief of staff. Nevertheless, she received $6,000 from Planned Parenthood.

In Ohio, Aftab Pureval also was the recipient of $6,000 from Planned Parenthood for his campaign against incumbent GOP Rep. Steve Chabot.

Democrats running for House races who received amounts in the $5,000 range from Planned Parenthood are: Abby Finkenauer (IA), $5,500; David Cicilline (RI), $5,000; James Clyburn (SC), $5,000; Angie Craig (MN), $5,000; Joseph Crowley (NY), $5,000; Ruben Gallego (AZ), $5,000; Chrissy Houlahan (PA), $5,000; Steny Hoyer (MD), $5,000; Hakeem Jeffries (NY), $5,000; Ann Juster (NH), $5,000; Ben Lujan (NM), $5,000; Marie Newman (IL), $5,000; and Nancy Pelosi (CA), $5,000.