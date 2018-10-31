WATCH: GOP Ad Exposes Virginia Democrat Leslie Cockburn’s Socialist Policies

A Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) ad released on Wednesday exposes Virginia fifth congressional Democrat candidate Leslie Cockburn’s socialist policies while touting Republican Denver Riggleman’s conservative policies.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a leading super PAC endorsed by House Republican leadership, released an ad Wednesday, titled, “Economy,” detailing how Virginia fifth district Democratic nominee Leslie Cockburn supports Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) leftist agenda how Republican candidate Denver Riggleman supports Trump’s tax cuts and conservative economic agenda.

The CLF ad will run on television in the Roanoke, Virginia, media market and digital platforms throughout Virginia’s fifth district.

“Denver Riggleman supported the middle-class tax cut that helped create four million jobs and the lowest unemployment in 50 years,” said CLF Communications Director Courtney Alexander.

“Leslie Cockburn joined Nancy Pelosi to oppose the middle-class tax cut, and she even supports a $32 trillion spending plan that could double the national debt. Virginians can’t afford Leslie Cockburn in Congress,” Alexander added.

In November 2017, Cockburn called the tax cut bill, “The Republican Spending-Spree For The Rich Tax Plan.” Cockburn also insisted that the Republican tax bill would cut Medicare a total of $280 billion.

While Cockburn continued to oppose the tax cuts, claiming that they would add more than $1 trillion to the national deficit, Riggleman, the owner of Silverback Distillery, said he was able to hire more than ten new employees because of the Republican tax plan.

Riggleman, a former Navy intelligence officer, hopes to join the conservative House Freedom Caucus should he join Congress after the November election.

Cockburn also said that she is “100 percent for Medicare For All,” a single-payer, socialized medicine plan that multiple studies have suggested would cost at least $32 trillion. A Mercatus Center study suggested that the report would cost roughly $38 trillion over ten years.

Outside of Cockburn’s leftist policies, the Republican Jewish Coalition criticized the Virginia Democrat over her 1991 book Dangerous Liaison, which the New York Times described it as “largely dedicated to Israel-bashing for its own sake.” The Cockburn book alleged that Jewish power brokers lobby American and global institutions for the benefit of Israel.

In September, the Democratic nominee said during a speech that President Trump has “made it acceptable to be a racist again.”