6-in-9 Swing District Voters: Keep Migrant Caravan Out of the Country

Nearly 6-in-9 likely voters in swing districts across the United States say federal officials must keep a migrant caravan of at least 10,000 Central Americans out of the country.

In a new poll by NumbersUSA, about 65 percent of likely voters in swing districts this election cycle say the migrant caravan headed to the U.S. to overwhelm the country’s asylum and immigration system needs to be kept out of the country.

About 40 percent say “all of them” in the caravan should be stopped “from entering the country.” About 25 percent of likely swing district voters say the U.S. should “require them to remain in Mexico until their asylum hearing.”

Only 18 percent of likely swing district voters support the country’s current asylum process, which allows illegal border crossers and asylum-seekers to enter the U.S. while awaiting their hearings.

About 12 percent of likely swing district voters said the caravan should be allowed “to move freely around the country until their asylum hearing,” showing little support for the Democrats’ preferred goal of hemispheric open borders and mass immigration.

As Breitbart News reported, the plurality of likely voters in Indiana, Florida, and Arizona — all of which are seeing hotly contested Senate races — say the migrant caravan is a threat to the nation.

A majority of likely voters in Indiana say the U.S. “should not try to help” the migrants in the caravan, while a majority of Arizona likely voters say the same. By a slim margin, likely Florida voters say that while the caravan is a threat to the country, the U.S. should try to help the migrants.

Likely voters’ concerns with the caravan come as Breitbart News has extensively reported on the violent, chaotic, and criminal nature of the mass group of Central Americans. Nearly two weeks ago, the caravan stormed through Mexico by tearing down the country’s border fence with Guatemala.

During an interview with Fox News, one of the migrants with the caravan admitted he had been previously deported from the U.S. for a conviction of attempted murder. Days later, Mexican officials warned that a second group of Central American migrants were building Molotov cocktails to be used against authorities at international borders.

Most recently, Mexican authorities say they arrested two Honduran nationals with the migrant caravan after they say the individuals shot at them while crossing through Chiapas, Mexico.