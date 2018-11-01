Two Florida high school students who discovered their teacher slept with both of them were so furious at hearing the news, they told the teacher’s wife, school district officials said.

Both teenagers, who used to be students at Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, told police they had sex with the teacher, Corey French, 30, at the school and his home on separate occasions during their time at the school, according to a Duval County School District administrative report obtained by WJXT.

The female students, who are 16 and 17 years old, said once they found out French had been in a sexual relationship with the two of them, they confronted his wife, giving her photographic evidence of the sexual encounters, according to the report.

Authorities arrested French in September on two counts of unlawful sexual activity. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a statement both girls told authorities they had consensual sex with the teacher while he taught at Fletcher High School between 2015 and 2017.

Duval County School District officials heard about the allegations in March, and removed him from the classroom not too long after learning of the allegations, WJAX reported.

“Following that notification, Mr. French was immediately pulled from his classroom responsibility and assigned to a temporary role with no student contact,” district officials said in a statement. “Mr. French resigned from his teaching position upon notification of the district’s recommendation of termination.”

French, who had worked for the district for four years, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is free on bond. He is due back in court on November 14.