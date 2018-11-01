A Project Veritas video released Thursday night shows Beto O’Rourke campaign staffers discussing how they can illegally use campaign resources to purchase supplies and assist in the transportation of Honduran migrants.

Dominic Chacon, a Field Manager for the O’Rourke campaign in El Paso, Texas, expressed his concern in getting supplies to the caravan migrants.

“I’m going to go get some food right now, like just some stuff to drop off, cause they need food and blankets,” said Chacon. “Do you know of anybody that has blankets and s**t?” We got permission to give them some of these waters, so we can take some of the waters too.”

Anapaula Themann, a field organizer for the O’Rourke campaign, insists that the purchase of supplies for the illegal aliens remain a secret in a conversation with Chacon.

“Don’t ever repeat this and stuff but like if we just say that we’re buying food for a campaign event, like the Halloween events, cause there’s block walks coming up for Halloween,” said Themann.

Chacon responds, “That’s not a horrible idea, but I didn’t hear anything. Umm, we can wait until tomorrow for that.”