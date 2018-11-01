A suspect in a “scream mask” is on the loose after shooting two people in gun-controlled New York City overnight.

New York 4 reports that the shooting occurred just before 2 am. A 17-year-old girl and 24-year-old man were shot and wounded. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

ABC 6 reports that the suspect allegedly walked up to ta group of people and started shooting.

Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a “Ghostface,” which is “the longfaced, sunken-eyed haunt adopted by several characters of the cult horror series Scream.

NYC has universal background checks, gun registration requirements. a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, and a very onerous process for acquiring permit to carry a gun for self-defense.

