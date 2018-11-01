During a debate against Blum, Finkenauer said she supported amnesty for all 12 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S., adding she supporters giving “earned citizenship” to the entire illegal population.

We desperately need a comprehensive immigration reform package. It’s something again, I don’t think Democrats or Republicans have gotten right … yes, we have to have border security. We’ve got to have an earned pathway to citizenship for the folks who are already here, bringing them out of the shadows, keeping our communities safe. [Emphasis added]

At the same time, we also have to have a pathway for our DREAMers as well and also we need to be investing in E-Verify, making that mandatory and also at the same time, making sure that we are funding it so that our business works as its supposed to. [Emphasis added]

…

Make sure that we have a pathway for our DREAMers and an earned pathway to citizenship for the folks who are already here so that we have safer communities. That’s what we’ve got to do. [Emphasis added]