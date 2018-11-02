Porn actress Stormy Daniels’ infamous lawyer has released his first political ad, encouraging people to vote in the November midterms.

Michael Avenatti has spent what he calls a “sizable” amount of money on the ad, which targets the national divide on President Donald Trump’s administration. “We the people,” a host of different faces say to the camera, “are mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore.”

The ad’s beginning recalls the famous speech from the 1976 movie Network, then immediately shifts into its modern rhetoric. In true modern political ad fashion, lines are spoken by a montage of different people. “Enough with the lies,” one intones. “Enough with the bigotry,” says another. “If you put big money first and us second, your time is done.”

Avenatti closes the ad facing the camera: “Our constitution says ‘We the people, not ‘Me the president.’ Stand up. Join the fight club. Use your vote as your voice on Nov. 6.”

While Avenatti denies that the ad is the beginning of his own political ambitions, he was not bashful about his motives. “We concluded that shooting this and releasing this would result in increased turnout, which is critically important,” Avenatti told Politico. “The message is, ‘We’ve had enough, we have to take back this country. We have to do that fighting back and turning out to vote.'”

It does seem like a warning shot in prelude to 2020 Presidential ambitions, but the message itself is timeless — and applies to both sides of the aisle. On November 6, vote.