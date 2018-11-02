Donald Trump Reacts to News Alec Baldwin Arrested in New York City

President Donald Trump commented on the news Friday that actor Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York City for allegedly punching a man.

“I wish him luck,” Trump replied when reporters asked him about the news that the actor was reportedly arrested after he allegedly got into a physical altercation with someone over an argument about a parking spot.

Baldwin attempts to impersonate Trump on Saturday Night Live for money.

The president commented as he left the White House for West Virginia, where he is holding a campaign rally later this afternoon.