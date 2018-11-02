Gabby Giffords’ gun control adviser David Chipman argued that AR-15 buyers should be fingerprinted and photographed in the days after the horrid Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue attack.

The Hill reports that Chipman is “a senior policy adviser at Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence.”

He described the AR-15 as a “weapon of war,” just as Barack Obama and numerous other Democrat Party gun controllers do. Chipman said the process for purchasing one should mean “you would have to pass a background check, the gun would have to be in your name, and there would be a picture and fingerprints on file.”

Chipman did not mention that you are already required to pass a background check when buying an AR-15 at retail and you have to assert, when buying the gun, that you are buying it for yourself. In other words, it is in your name.

He also addressed private sales, saying, “I don’t think you should be able to anonymously purchase 20 AR-15s at one time, and the government shouldn’t know. I don’t think it’s unreasonable at all that you have to pass a background check to own a weapon of war.”

Again, Chipman said these things in the wake of the Tree of Life Synagogue attack which ended 11 innocent lives. The attacker carried numerous handguns and one AR-15 rifle. Chipman overlooks the fact that the attacker had an active permit to carry a firearm, which means he passed a background check. Law enforcement made clear that the attacker “legally owned his guns.”

Chipman did not explain why the numerous handguns possessed by the attacker get a pass but the one rifle must be more heavily regulated.

