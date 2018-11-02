Immigration has now been the leading issue facing the nation for Republican and conservative voters for the past eight months, a new poll reveals.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll finds that for the eighth consecutive month, immigration is named as the number one priority in the country by Republicans, conservatives, and supporters of President Trump.

A total of 51 percent of Republican voters say immigration is the most important issue in the country, while 52 percent of conservatives and 51 percent of Trump voters say the same.

The poll reveals, again, that immigration — not tax reform — is mobilizing Trump’s base of support in the midterm elections. In fact, more GOP voters, conservatives, and Trump supporters believe the national debt is more of a priority than tax reform.

Among all likely voters, immigration is the second biggest issue facing the nation, just behind healthcare. Meanwhile, for all likely voters, tax reform ranks below even obscure issues like guns and the national debt. All likely voters put as much importance on tax reform as they do climate change.

As Breitbart News most recently reported, a migrant caravan of 7,000 to 10,000 Central Americans is largely viewed as a threat to the nation among likely midterm voters in Arizona, Florida, and Indiana.

Every year, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.

In 2016, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.