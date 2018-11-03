Former President Barack Obama urged Florida voters on Friday to support Democrats to improve the lives of Cuban citizens.

“We need to get back to politics that’s for the Cuban people, make their lives better,” Obama said during a rally in Miami, Florida. “That’s change.”

The former president criticized President Trump for rolling back his efforts to open up communist Cuba during his 2016 visit with Raul Castro.

He complained that Trump was “doubling down” on the “outdated Cuba policy” of the past.

“All that does is hurt families and entrepreneurs who are trying to open up the Cuban economy,” Obama said.

Obama praised Democrat candidate Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson for supporting efforts to help rebuild the economy in Cuba.

He blamed Republicans for “fear-mongering” on the issue.

“The point is, Florida, they make stuff up,” he said. “But also, the problem is, too often, we fall for it. Too often, we fall for the distractions.”

The Communist Party remains in control of Cuba’s government under leader Miguel Díaz-Canel, who took power in April.