Live Updates*** Trump Holds Florida Rally for DeSantis, Scott

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Pensacola, Florida, for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and Florida Governor and GOP Senate candidate Rick Scott.

Trump held a rally in Montana earlier in the day and will hold five more rallies before Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Those at the rally will most likely have plenty of time to catch the clash in Death Valley between the Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU.

8:16 PM: Trump introduces Scott, and he tells Floridians that Trump was always on the phone with him after the hurricane to ask him what the state needed.

8:15 PM: Trump says what the Democrats did to Kavanaugh “started a movement” and blasts the woman who falsely accused Kavanaugh of rape like he did at the Montana rally,

8:08 PM: Trump praises Scott and touts his record of cutting taxes and removing job-killing regulations.

Trump warns if Gillum becomes governor, “he will destroy Florida in one year or two years, if he is doing a good job.”

8:05 PM: Bowden says: “Trump plus God equals a majority.” Trump talks about having Bobby Knight with him last night in Indiana.

8:02 PM: Bowden backs DeSantis and Scott. He talks about first coming to Florida State in the 1960s as a assistant coach and recruiting Pensacola. He likens DeSantis and Scott to 5-star recruits. Calls them the “best players.”

(Bowden also coached at West Virginia–there’s a lot of West Virginia sports ties this election cycle).

8:00 PM: Trump says sports is a microcosm of society and introduces Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield. Trump says he made so much money on Holyfield (his son just finished up playing running back for the Georgia Bulldogs as they defeated Kentucky a few hours before).

Trump also introduces legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden. He kids that he would have won a more titles if he had a field goal kicker (wide right).

7:59 PM: Trump says it’s “pretty simple” and “cute”–a Republican Congress means more jobs and fewer crime while a Democrat Congress means more crime and fewer jobs.

7:56 PM: Trump warns Democrats will put “illegal aliens before American citizens. Not good.”

7:55 PM: “We are where the action is,” Trump says of all of the prime ministers he speaks to…He says if Floridians want higher taxes, they should vote for Gillum. Trump says Gillum will destroy the state he loves

7:52 PM: Trump warns that if Schumer, Pelosi, and the legendary Maxine Waters take over, they will try to “double, triple, quadruple your taxes.”

He says Democrats will increase regulations, take away your health care and “impose socialism on the state of Florida” while erasing America’s borders.

“Welcome to Venezuela,” Trump says. He says America needs to have a strong and powerful border to be a great country.

Trump talks about the caravan and says, “that’s not for us, folks.”

7:49 PM: Trump: “Everything is made in the U.S….that’s a good thing.” He now talks about not having to us a strong military. He says America is being respected again because “we are finally putting America First.” Crowd chants “USA! USA!”

Trump says his crowds sound like football stadiums in Florida.

"We are building our military bigger stronger better than ever before.." says #Trump "America is respected again, and America is winning again because we are finally putting #AmericaFirst " says @potus to cheers of 'USA, USA' at #Florida rally — Suzanne Lynch (@suzannelynch1) November 3, 2018

7:47 PM: Trump says are more Americans are working today than ever before. “That’s a good soundbite,” he says. Trump says Democrats will have a tough time debating him about economics.

But he says he has to debate three people–the questioner, the candidate, and the biased media.

Trump telling stories about how the media fawned over Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election cycle.

7:45 PM: Addressing cable news critics who say he should be talking about the economy more, Trump says “we have the hottest economy,” but, “I’m here to solve problems.”

Trump says he has to talk about illegal immigration because it’s a serious problem for the country.

7:43 PM: Trump tells the crowd this election is about continuing the MAGA agenda versus the “radical Democrats.” He says Scott is running against someone who falls asleep a lot while DeSantis is running against someone who has a lot of energy but has mismanaged Tallahassee.

7:42 PM: “We’re just days away from one of the most important elections in our lives,” Trump says. “This is a big one.”

7:41 PM: Trump says he loves Florida and the panhandle.

“And you got hit. But nobody like you to build it back,” Trump says. Trump marvels when talking about how even the foundations of the houses were gone after the Hurricane.

7:40 PM: Trump takes the stage in Pensacola and the crowd is jacked up. He says we might as well cancel the election if it is based on crowd size.

7:30 PM: Vice President Mike Pence stumping for DeSantis and Scott before Trump takes the stage. He’s touting the great economy after talking about having put the migrant caravan “on notice.” He says jobs and confidence are roaring back under Trump.

“In a word, America is back,” Pence says. “And we’re just getting started, Florida!”

7:10 PM:

