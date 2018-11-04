Abrams: Trump’s Attack on Me Is ‘Vapid and Shallow’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said President Donald Trump calling her unqualified to be governor was a “vapid and shallow” assessment.

Abrams said, “I find his assessments to be vapid and shallow. I am the most qualified candidate. I am a business owner. I’m a tax attorney who was trained at Yale Law School. I am a civil leader who helped register 200,000 Georgians. I’m a very accomplished political leader who worked across the aisle to improve access to education, to transportation, and I blocked the single largest tax increase in Georgia history. There is no more qualified standing for this office in Georgia and I look forward to having the voters of Georgia say the same.”

