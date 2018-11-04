Claire McCaskill: F-Rated by NRA, Believes Gun Control ‘Is Needed’

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) has an F-rating from the NRA and believes gun control “is needed in this country.”

On October 4, 2018, Breitbart News reported McCaskill’s F-rating and her penchant for pushing gun controls in response to certain attacks, although the controls she pushes could not have stopped any of the attacks.

For example, Breitbart News reported that McCaskill wants to place more regulations on gun shows, although mass public attackers do not acquire their guns at gun shows. Rather, they almost always acquire them at retail, via background checks, or they steal them.

Moreover, an undercover Project Veritas video made clear that she supports numerous other gun controls that she does not mention to Missouri voters. Those controls include openness to a “semiautomatic rifle ban.” And the video begins with a giddy McCaskill, not knowing she was on video, bragging about her votes for a “high capacity” magazine ban too.

McCaskill supported numerous gun controls in the wake of the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting and explained her support of those gun controls by saying, “I think some gun safety is needed in this country.” Of course, “gun safety” is just leftist-jargon for gun control.

On November 3, 2018, NRA president Oliver North traveled to Missouri to campaign for pro-Second Amendment Senate candidate Josh Hawley (R). While campaigning, North warned Missourians that a vote for McCaskill is a vote to continue the “Bloomberg/Pelosi/Schumer extreme gun control agenda.” A vote for Hawley is a vote to bring that agenda to a screeching halt:

Yesterday, @OliverLNorth was out in #Missouri campaigning with @HawleyMO. He explained the Bloomberg/Pelosi/Schumer extreme gun control agenda perfectly. Their plan is to strip Americans of their right to self-defense. Save our freedoms – #VOTE on Tuesday! #2A pic.twitter.com/qOCVR2H95j — NRA (@NRA) November 4, 2018

