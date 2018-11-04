Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is leading Democrat Stacey Abrams in a new poll just days before the Georgia governor’s election.

Kemp has broken away with a 12-point lead against Abrams in a Trafalgar Group poll of about 2,200 likely voters in Georgia. The poll reveals that nearly 50 percent of voters are decided on Kemp while only 35.9 percent say they will vote for Abrams.

Another nearly three percent of voters say they are leaning towards voting for Kemp, while 4.2 percent are leaning towards Abrams. Less than four percent of voters are undecided, according to the poll.

The poll reveals that nearly 40 percent of likely voters in Georgia “strongly approve” of President Donald Trump, while another 14.3 percent say they approve of the president. About 31.4 percent of voters said they “strongly disapprove” of Trump, and 12.3 percent say they disapprove.

Kemp’s lead in the poll comes just as armed members of the New Black Panther Party were seen in photographs holding signs and supporting Abrams in the state’s gubernatorial election, as Breitbart News reported.