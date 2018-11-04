A photo has emerged showing Democrat Congressional candidate George Scott (PA-10) pointing a gun at an American soldier in what was allegedly a prank about handling captives.

According to Penn Live, Scott indicated that pointing the gun at the soldier’s head was to produce what was “intended as a comic image.”

Scott indicates the photo of him pointing a gun at a fellow soldier was taken in 1989 or 1990, “near [the] completion of Operation Just Cause in Panama.”

Talk radio host, and Rush Limbaugh guest host, Ken Matthews posted the picture of Scott to Facebook and said, “I don’t want this guy anywhere near our U.S. Congress.”

Although Scott claimed that his finger was not on the trigger, Williams observed, “My fellow gunners….note his finger on the trigger and the lack of respect for his rank and uniform.”

Scott is trying to unseat Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA-10).

