Ted Cruz: ‘Angry’ Beto Supporters Will ‘Crawl over Broken Glass’ to Vote

A partial transcript is as follows:

JON WERTHEIM: We’ve noticed you haven’t had a lot of the stars of the Democratic Party, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, former President Obama, they haven’t come to Texas. Are you trying to distance yourself from the Party?

REP. O’ROURKE: I’m not distancing myself. But, I don’t want anyone coming in from the outside. I want the people of Texas to decide this on, on their own terms.

WERTHEIM: We keep hearing about the importance of turnout on election day for this election.

SEN. CRUZ: Yes. If you look at the dynamics, we’ve got numbers on our side. There are a lot more conservatives than there are liberals. What the O’Rourke campaign has had on their side is intensity. The liberals who are in Texas are really, really mad. They hate President Trump. That anger is dangerous. I mean, that anger is mobilizing. It means they’re gonna show up no matter what. As I’ve said, they’ll crawl over broken — broken glass to show up.

WERTHEIM: That’s not a good thing?

SEN. CRUZ: Look — intensity is — is always potent. Intensity turns people out at the polls.