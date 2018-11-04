During a November 4 appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) admitted that a possible outcome of her gun control plans could be that “people would turn their guns in.”

She said other options might include “buybacks” and/or “grandfathering in” certain firearms, so current owners could keep them but be barred from selling them or transferring them to other individuals.

Abrams began by telling host Jake Tapper that “AR-15s are not necessary on our streets.” She then called for more gun control “semiautomatic weapons” in general. She did not mention that semiautomatic handguns like Glock, Kimber, Ruger, Walther, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson, Springfield Armory, etc., are the go-to choice for concealed carry and self-defense. Rather, she simply called for new controls for firearms with semiautomatic actions.

Tapper reminded the viewing audience that Abrams co-sponsored Georgia HB 731 on January 2016. He pointed out that Abrams’ co-sponsors admitted the bill would “require gun owners of these particular models to turn their guns in.” (Breitbart News reported that HB 731 designated certain commonly owned semiautomatic firearms as contraband and required the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to seize them from their owners.)

Abrams did not try to hide her support for HB 731, rather, she said that was simply the beginning of “a conversation.” She then made clear that as her control push continues it is still unknown if the outcome will be “grandfather in, about whether or not people would turn their guns in, whether there would be buybacks.”

Stacey Abrams struggles to explain her position when confronted on supporting gun confiscationhttps://t.co/nFcfHOKt31 pic.twitter.com/Z6fAShjZFY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2018

On October 31, Breitbart News reported that Abrams described AR-15s as “weapons of mass destruction” and stressed her belief that they must be banned.

