Tom Steyer: Caravan Ad Among Reasons Trump Must be Impeached

A partial transcript is as follows:

TAPPER: Can you explain what exactly you think President Trump should be impeached for? I mean, I understand that you think that his behavior has been abhorrent and his rhetoric is offensive but where is the high crime and misdemeanor?

STEYER: If you look at, we did get 58 constitutional scholars to opine on this and I’m not a lawyer. The most obvious ones are corruption, which is the emoluments clause. The Constitution says the president can’t receive a payment from a foreign country, which he does every single day through his real estate operations. Obstruction of justice, where we’ve seen him continually attempt to obstruct the investigation into his—

TAPPER: Right. Mueller will have the final word on that one—

STEYER: —Yes, they will. There’s going to be new information or the information is going to be certified by Robert Mueller and his team. There is the attacks on the free press. This is a president who is breaking all of the norms, all of the laws on a daily basis. When you watch what he’s done at the end of this campaign, when you see the ad he ran, when you see him saying to law enforcement officials ‘you should go to the polls to prevent completely fictitious voter fraud’ but actually to intimidate voters, this is someone who’s breaking his oath to the American people, his oath to the Constitution and those are high crimes and misdemeanors and it is urgent to get him out.