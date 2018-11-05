President Donald Trump paused his final campaign rally on Monday after a supporter collapsed in Missouri, as supporters sang Amazing Grace.

“Is there a doctor in the house?” Trump said, waiting for the supporter to get medical attention.

The president paused his rally for six minutes while he waited for medical staff to attend to the woman.

Wow. Trump supporters sing Amazing Grace as a supporter is tended to after collapsing at his Missouri rally pic.twitter.com/o2Z2X0KqkX — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 6, 2018

“Don’t rush,” he said. “That’s one of our great people there … say a little prayer.”

Supporters responded by singing the hymn “Amazing Grace,” while medical staff took the supporter out on a stretcher.

“I want to just thank everybody, that was beautiful,” Trump said afterward. “Hopefully she will be ok.”