Adam Schiff: Russia ‘Collusion’ Investigation Top Priority If Democrats Win

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told the Los Angeles Times Monday that the investigation into so-called “Russian collusion” with President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign will be a top priority if Democrats win the midterm elections.

He vowed to go after Trump’s personal business interests: ““The president has sought to keep that off limits, but if that’s the leverage Russians pose that’s a real threat to our country,” Schiff said, as quoted by the Times.

Schiff, whom House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is said to be grooming to take her place, has been a ubiquitous presence on cable news as he has pushed the Russia collusion theory for two years.

In March 2017, Schiff insisted that there was “more than circumstantial” evidence to substantiate the claims against Trump — but despite his best efforts, and those of Special Counsel Robert Muller, no such evidence has emerged.

Schiff has also resisted efforts by Republicans to investigate the actions of the outgoing Obama administration as it conducted surveillance on members of the Trump campaign, based largely on the pretext provided by the phony Russian “dossier” compiled by a former British intelligence agent in the pay of the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

In 2015, Schiff also supported the Iran deal, arguing that there was no alternative.

Schiff canvased in Orange County for Democrat lottery winner Gil Cisneros, who had been accused of sexual misconduct by a fellow Democrat until his accuser suddenly withdrew her claims with weeks to go before the general election. He also rallied canvassers in Ventura County for Katie Hill, saying they should be motivated by the confirmation of Justic Brett Kavanaugh to ensure accusations of sexual misconduct were never ignored.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.