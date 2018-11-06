Conservative Dave Brat Defeated by Democrat Abigail Spanberger

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) has been unseated by Democrat challenger Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Brat — considered President Trump’s strongest ally in the House — lost to Spanberger after being redistricted, losing his centrality of support in the Hanover region.

Spanberger, who touted her national security experience, has defended the MS-13 gang against attacks by Trump, endorsed sanctuary cities for criminal illegal aliens, and her resumé includes teaching at a Saudi-funded Islamic school that became infamous for breeding terrorists.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Tuesday, Brat said the national Democrat Party and House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) poured millions of dollars into the race to oust him.

Brat became a famous figure in American politics when he unseated then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in 2014 by running against amnesty for illegal aliens and on a populist economic agenda.