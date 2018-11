Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster won his reelection race Tuesday evening, defeating a challenge from Democrat James Smith.

The Associated Press called the race for McMaster at 9:33 p.m. EST.

McMaster served as South Carolina’s lieutenant governor and became governor in 2017 after then-Gov. Nikki Haley was tapped by President Trump to become the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Smith is a South Carolina state congressman.