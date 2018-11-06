A partial transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: You have a good political gut. What’s your prediction? You were predicting a few weeks ago 40 seats and win back the Senate. Are you hold to that?

BIDEN: I’ll be dumbfounded if we lose the House. Dumbfounded. I’ll be surprised if we don’t win by a comfortable margin, based on the seats. Their’s 65 races I’ve been into. I think we’ll pick up, up to six governors seats in critical states in the upper midwest and out west. I also think that, I still think there’s a shot at us winning the Senate. I’m hoping Bredesen in Tennessee is able to pull it out. I think there’s a few key states to look at and I think we’re still in play for the Senate.

I think that you’ll see a number of Republicans when this election is over, who have been retained or aren’t running in 2020, I think you’re going to see them distancing themselves, like a number of them did from Trump in terms of this hard rhetoric and his divisive politics.

REPORTER: What’s the message you hope President Trump takes from election night, especially if it is a Democratic victory in the House and even the Senate?

BIDEN: I’ve never seen him learn a lesson. I’m not being facetious. I don’t think he learns lessons. I think he has one speed. What’s good for Donald Trump? What does Donald Trump think what they tell him is good for Donald Trump? I don’t think it will matter.

REPORTER: Do you have any concerns he will challenge the legitimacy of this vote if it doesn’t go his way?

BIDEN: Oh, guaranteed he’ll challenge the legitimacy of the vote. He’s still looking for that million crowd that was there for his inauguration, for God’s sake. He’s an interesting guy. Look, this is all about choosing hope over fear. This is about choosing our friends over our enemies overseas. This is about choosing truth over falsehood. It really is. This is pretty basic stuff, so thank you so much.