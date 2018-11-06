Nancy Pelosi Is 100 Percent Confident Democrats Will Flip the House

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday that she is 100 percent confident Democrats will gain control of the House in the midterm elections.

Pelosi, speaking at a Tuesday morning press conference with Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), told reporters she is “100 percent sure” Democrats will win the House based on what she has heard from Democrats across the country.

“As I travel across the country, I listen to the VIPs: the volunteers in politics,” she said. “Because of the quality of our candidates, which inspires a tremendous grassroots operation… I feel confident that we will win.”

Pelosi has remained confident about Democrats’ prospects in the midterms, promising that if Democrats win the House, she would be the best person to lead them as Speaker of the House.

The California Democrat already served as Speaker of the House between 2007 and 2011, when she led the charge to pass Obamacare legislation in House before lawmakers had a chance to read the bill.

“We’ll have to pass the bill so that you can find out what’s in it,” Pelosi said before Obamacare passed the House in 2010, with no Republicans voting in favor of the legislation and 34 Democrats opposing it.