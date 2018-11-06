Nancy Pelosi During Victory Speech: ‘Let’s Hear it More for Pre-Existing Medical Conditions!’

Tuesday night during a victory speech for Democrats regaining control of the House of Representatives, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cheered pre-existing conditions.

Pelosi said, “Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans, it’s about restoring the Constitution’s checks and balances to the Trump administration. It’s about stopping the GOP, Mitch McConnell, assault on Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and the health care act of 130 million Americans living with pre-existing medical conditions. Let’s hear it more for pre-existing medical conditions!”

